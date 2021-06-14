Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Three groups eye EDP Brazil's hydroelectric plants - report

1 minute read

Brazilian energy companies Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA), AES Brazil Energia SA (AESB3.SA) and Votorantim Energia are interested in acquiring the three hydroelectric plants EDP Energias do Brasil (ENBR3.SA) put up for sale, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

EDP Brasil is aiming to raise roughly 4.5 billion reais ($879.90 million) from the sale, Valor added, citing one source familiar with the matter. The plants are located in the Brazilian states of Espirito Santo and Amapa, with a total capacity of 800 megawatts.

EDP Brasil, Votorantim, AES Brasil and Eneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.1142 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 10:37 AM UTCBP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway

British oil major BP (BP.L) will join Norway's Statkraft (STATKF.UL) and Aker Offshore Wind (AOW-ME.OL) to bid for permits to build offshore wind power projects off Norway, the companies said on Monday.

EnergyThe Emirati oil deal that has infuriated Israeli environmentalists
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Energy majors bid for Qatar LNG project despite lower returns
EnergyEDF says informed of build-up of inert gases at Chinese nuclear facility
EnergyOil prices rise as demand improves, supplies tighten