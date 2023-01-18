Thursday's strikes to halt product shipping at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow















PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - No refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France, during the national strike on Thursday, a representative from the CGT trade union told Reuters.

Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protest for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Tassilo Hummel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.