Thursday's strikes to halt product shipping at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - No refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France, during the national strike on Thursday, a representative from the CGT trade union told Reuters.
Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protest for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.
Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Tassilo Hummel
