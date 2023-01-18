Thursday's strikes to halt product shipping at TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk as France's trade unions announced a nationwide day of strike and protests in key sectors like energy, public transport, air travel and schools against the pension reform, France, January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - No refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France, during the national strike on Thursday, a representative from the CGT trade union told Reuters.

Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protest for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.

