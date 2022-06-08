Thyssenkrupp could decide on hydrogen unit IPO in H1
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Wednesday said that a decision regarding a potential listing of its hydrogen division could still be made within the next three weeks.
Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, is currently examining an initial public offering as the preferred option for its growth strategy.
Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz earlier this year said that a decision on whether or not to go ahead with such a move could be made in the first half of 2022.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.