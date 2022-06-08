Thyssenkrupp could decide on hydrogen unit IPO in H1

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Wednesday said that a decision regarding a potential listing of its hydrogen division could still be made within the next three weeks.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, is currently examining an initial public offering as the preferred option for its growth strategy.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz earlier this year said that a decision on whether or not to go ahead with such a move could be made in the first half of 2022.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.