Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Thyssenkrupp nears sale of mining unit to FLSmidth - sources

3 minute read

General view of the ThyssenKrupp steel Europe plant in Duisburg, Germany, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German engineering firm Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is nearing an agreement to sell its mining equipment division to Denmark's FLSmidth (FLS.CO), two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, which the sources said could be announced as soon as this week, would bring to a close months of negotiations between the two companies, which said in January they were in talks.

Thyssenkrupp's mining business, which competes with Finland's Metso Outotec (MOCORP.HE) as well as Sweden's Sandvik (SAND.ST) and Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), is expected to fetch a "low triple-digit million euro" sum, one of the people said, implying more than 100 million euros ($118 million) but less than about 300 million.

Talks are continuing and there is still a risk they could fall apart, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp and FLSmidth declined to comment.

The sale would mark a further step in Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz's efforts to streamline the German conglomerate's structure by divesting underperforming businesses.

Thyssenkrupp, whose shares are up 4% year-to-date, has been struggling to come up with a convincing equity story after the sale of its prized elevators division last year.

The steel-to-submarines group has therefore formed a division called Multi Tracks, which consists of units Thyssenkrupp wants to close, restructure or sell.

Thyssenkrupp has not disclosed sales and profit figures for its mining division. Credit Suisse said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic annual sales at the unit were about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion), a level that has since declined.

"Service business opportunities have been overlooked for years ... with no focus on designing equipment for service (e.g. proprietary spare parts) and no dedicated service sales people," the investment bank wrote this week.

Apart from mining, Thyssenkrupp is also in advanced talks with potential buyers for its Italian stainless steel division AST, as well as its Infrastructure unit, which among other goods makes scaffolding and flood protection equipment, Merz said in May.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:16 PM UTCOil up near $75; sharp U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry

Oil rose toward $75 a barrel on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than analysts had forecast, bringing the market's focus back to tight supplies rather than rising coronavirus infections.

EnergyWhite House calls on America's most critical companies to improve cyber defenses
EnergyMexico's Pemex posts quarterly net profit; debt swells to $115 bln
EnergyExxonMobil makes new discovery off Guyana's coast
EnergyHess Corp to add rig in Bakken basin, beats profit estimates