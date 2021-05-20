Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnergyThyssenkrupp not looking at steel merger at the moment - CEO

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) has no plans at the moment to merge its steel business, Europe's second-largest, with a rival, Chief Executive Martina Merz told Rheinische Post in an interview.

Talks with smaller peer Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) are about broader matters in the steel industry, Merz said, but not about a tie-up, Merz said, responding to recurring speculation that the two companies might create a German steel champion.

"Merger plans are not an issue for us at the moment," Merz was quoted as saying, but added the group was thinking about alliances, for example in the industry's efforts to decarbonise production via green hydrogen.

