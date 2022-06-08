Thyssenkrupp Nucera still examining IPO - CEO

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera is still examining the feasibility of an initial public offering, its chief executive said, leaving open when such a listing could take place.

Denis Krude told the Handelsblatt hydrogen summit that an IPO remained the preferred option for Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a 66-34 joint venture between Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and Italy's De Nora (IPO-DENR.MI).

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz earlier this year said that the company would make a firm decision in favour of an IPO in the first half of 2022.

De Nora earlier this week said it planned to list in Milan this month, and two sources said it was aiming for a valuation of up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.14 billion) including debt, on the back of interest in its role in the green energy transition. read more

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

