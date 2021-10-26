Tight gas market would benefit from Nord Stream 2 start - Wintershall Dea

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tight European natural gas markets this winter would be relieved by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia coming on stream, the chief executive of Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), a finance partner of the infrastructure, said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

"I assume that once Nord Stream 2 is on stream, Russia will be able to export more gas from its northern gas fields, so that will stabilise the supply situation," CEO Mario Mehren said during the presentation of third quarter results. read more

CFO Paul Smith added that the start of the pipeline - which still needs certification by Germany's regulator and backing by the EU Commission afterwards - would also be an important component of the gas stocks recharge season in Europe next spring. read more

Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.