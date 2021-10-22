Energy
Top oil company executives to testify before U.S. House oversight panel on global warming
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.
