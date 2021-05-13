Total SE (TOTF.PA) plans to raise gasoline production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after drawing down the fuel in full storage tanks, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Total reduced production on the Port Arthur refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) by more than 25% of its 76,000-bpd capacity on Monday because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which carries motor fuels to the Southeast and Northeast United States. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.