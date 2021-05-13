Skip to main content

EnergyTotal to boost Texas refinery gasoline output after drawing down fuel in storage -sources

Reuters
1 minute read

Total SE (TOTF.PA) plans to raise gasoline production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after drawing down the fuel in full storage tanks, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Total reduced production on the Port Arthur refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) by more than 25% of its 76,000-bpd capacity on Monday because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which carries motor fuels to the Southeast and Northeast United States. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:56 PM UTCBiden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday reassured U.S. motorists that fuel supplies should start returning to normal this weekend, even as more filling stations ran out of gasoline across the Southeast nearly a week after a cyber attack on the nation's top fuel pipeline.

EnergyRenewables evolution or revolution? Pace of tech investments will decide
EnergyU.S. waives shipping restrictions to ease fuel crunch after pipeline hack
EnergyU.S. senator floats bill to aid states hit by federal oil leasing pause
EnergyU.S. retail gasoline shortages worsen as pipeline attempts restart