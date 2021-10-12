Total and partners plan to produce hydrogen with offshore wind in Scotland

The logo of French energy group Total is seen on a gas station in Montreuil, France, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French oil major Total Energies and partners hope to produce hydrogen with offshore wind on a Scottish island, the companies said on Tuesday.

Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) - the consortium formed by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) - said it is studying the use of offshore wind to power the production of green hydrogen on an industrial scale on the island of Flotta in Orkney, Scotland.

The OWPL consortium has submitted a proposal to the Crown Estate Scotland’s offshore wind leasing round (ScotWind) to develop the N1 plan option area west of Orkney.

