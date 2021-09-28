Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery flaring due to overhaul - sources

HOUSTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Flaring at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas was caused by an ongoing turnaround on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker, sources familiar with the plant operations said on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment.

Flares are used when a refinery cannot process hydrocarbons normally. When a refinery flares, it generally points to a potential operational issue or planned shutdown, which could lead to reduced production from the refinery and limited supply in a given market.

The 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, the larger of the two at the refinery, along with the attached 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 and the 60,000-bpd coker were shut on Sept. 9, the sources said. The turnaround, an overhaul performed every five years, began shortly thereafter.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.