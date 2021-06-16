Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery operations normal after upset -sources

HOUSTON, June 16 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE’s (TOTF.PA) 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery was operating normally on Wednesday after a Tuesday night upset, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery reported flaring on Tuesday night following a severe thunderstorm. The flaring was over within two hours of the report, the sources said. Refineries use safety flares when they cannot process hydrocarbons normally.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.