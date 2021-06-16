Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Total Port Arthur, Texas refinery operations normal after upset -sources

HOUSTON, June 16 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE’s (TOTF.PA) 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery was operating normally on Wednesday after a Tuesday night upset, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery reported flaring on Tuesday night following a severe thunderstorm. The flaring was over within two hours of the report, the sources said. Refineries use safety flares when they cannot process hydrocarbons normally.

