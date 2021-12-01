Total restarting small crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery - sources

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

HOUSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU was shut in mid-November for repairs after the large CDU restarted following a plant-wide shutdown on Sept. 9, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.