Total shuts FCC, small crude unit at Texas refinery - sources

HOUSTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies spokesperson was not available for a comment on Sunday night.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut to repair a leaking heat exchanger, which may take a month to fix, the sources said. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 CDU was shut because the FCC could not process the gas oil it produces.

The 51,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit 1, which is attached to ACU2, was also shut, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

