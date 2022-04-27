TotalEnergies adds 4GW to renewable energy portfolio with U.S. acquisition

The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarter skyscraper in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday it was adding 4 gigawatt (GW) to its renewable energy portfolio through the acquisition of a company based in Austin, Texas, called Core Solar.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, TotalEnergies further develops its presence in the United States where it now has a portfolio of more than 10 GW gross capacity of renewable projects in operation, in construction and in development, the company said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , editing by Tassilo Hummel

