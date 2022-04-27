1 minute read
TotalEnergies adds 4GW to renewable energy portfolio with U.S. acquisition
PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday it was adding 4 gigawatt (GW) to its renewable energy portfolio through the acquisition of a company based in Austin, Texas, called Core Solar.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, TotalEnergies further develops its presence in the United States where it now has a portfolio of more than 10 GW gross capacity of renewable projects in operation, in construction and in development, the company said.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , editing by Tassilo Hummel
