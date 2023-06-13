TotalEnergies announces Ntokon oil and gas discovery off Nigeria

LAGOS, June 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has discovered oil and gas at the OML 102 offshore oilfield in Nigeria, the French company said on Tuesday.

"This new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy," said Nicolas Terraz, president, exploration & production, at TotalEnergies.

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies Nigeria with a 40% interest, alongside state-oil firm NNPC Ltd which holds the remaining 60%.

