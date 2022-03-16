1 minute read
TotalEnergies to apply 10 cent per litre discount at its French petrol stations - CEO
PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of oil giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Twitter that the company will apply a 10 cent per litre discount at all its petrol stations in France from April 1.
The measure comes as the government unveiled new measures to help mitigate the impact of sanctions against Russia on the French economy.
