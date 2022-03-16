TotalEnergies to apply 10 cent per litre discount at its French petrol stations - CEO

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Reze, near Nantes, France, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of oil giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Twitter that the company will apply a 10 cent per litre discount at all its petrol stations in France from April 1.

The measure comes as the government unveiled new measures to help mitigate the impact of sanctions against Russia on the French economy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.