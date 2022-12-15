TotalEnergies, Aramco to build $11 bln petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia

[1/2] A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo















PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Thursday it joined forces with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco} to build a new petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

The project involves an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco (62.5%) and TotalEnergies (37.5%), the statement said.

Construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2023 with commercial operation targeted to start in 2027.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.