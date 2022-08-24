1 minute read
Totalenergies: Arzew project in Algeria to continue
PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Totalenergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday said its construction project linked to a petrochemical plant in Arzew, Algeria would continue, denying a media report earlier this week which said the French oil major could pull out of the investment.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to travel to the North African country on Thursday for an official visit.
Reporting by Mathieu Protard, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by GV De Clercq
