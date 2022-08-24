Totalenergies: Arzew project in Algeria to continue

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Totalenergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday said its construction project linked to a petrochemical plant in Arzew, Algeria would continue, denying a media report earlier this week which said the French oil major could pull out of the investment.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to travel to the North African country on Thursday for an official visit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mathieu Protard, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.