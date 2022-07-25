TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French oil and energy company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has begun production from the Ikike field in Nigeria, which is expected to deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022, it said on Monday.

The European Commission's deputy director general for its energy department this month said that the European Union was seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria as the bloc prepares for potential Russian supply cuts. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

