TotalEnergies CEO pledges pump prices will not exceed 1.99 eur/litre in 2023

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow















PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The price for diesel and petrol at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) service stations will not exceed 1.99 euros ($2.11) per litre this year, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told broadcaster TF1 on a news segment aired on Wednesday.

The move came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron urged petrol companies like Total to make a new gesture to help people deal with high prices.

"In all TotalEnergies stations, in 2023, diesel and petrol will cost no more than 1.99 (euros)", Pouyanne said, adding that the price cap will enter into effect on Saturday for stations located on highways, and on March 1 for all stations.

The scheme will apply to all pump products except for the premium variants "unleaded 98" petrol and "Excellium diesel", TF1 said.

High pump prices, which had triggered the yellow vest protest movement during Macron's first presidential term, are a sensitive political topic in France.

TotalEnergies had already offered a discount on fuel prices last year which came on top of price curbs put in place by the government, but both measures have meanwhile expired.

Pump prices on Wednesday evening in Paris were at around 2 euros, and slightly above 2 euros for the mass-selling unleaded SP95 petrol, according to a government website.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Marguerita Choy











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.