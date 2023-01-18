TotalEnergies CEO says refineries won't be disrupted by Thursday strike day

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow















PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday that strikes against France's planned pension reform on Thursday should not disrupt operations at refineries, adding that petrol stations were also prepared for the strike action.

Refinery operations will only be disrupted if strikes last several days, Patrick Pouyanne told BFM TV in an interview from Davos.

A union official said earlier on Wednesday that no refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France during the strike. read more

