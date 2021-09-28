Energy
TotalEnergies, China Three Gorges to form electric mobility venture in China
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with China Three Gorges Corporation to establish a joint venture in electric mobility in China.
The venture will develop electric vehicle (EV) high-power charging infrastructure and services, TotalEnergies said.
"The joint venture’s growth perspectives are supported by China’s ambition to be carbon net neutral by 2060," the company said in a joint statement with China Three Gorges.
TotalEnergies said on Monday that global oil demand was expected to peak before 2030, earlier than previously projected. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.