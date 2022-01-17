TotalEnergies consortium wins leasing rights for major windfarm in Scotland

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The joint venture between TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) (MQG.AX) and RIDG, a Scottish developer in offshore wind, said it had won the rights to develop a 2 GW offshore windfarm project in the ScotWind leasing tender.

The West of Orkney Windfarm will be located 30km off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland. The project, which aims to start producing renewable power by 2030, represents potentially more than 4 billion pounds ($5.45 billion) of investment.

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

