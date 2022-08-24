TotalEnergies denies producing jet fuel for Russian army after Le Monde report
PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French firm TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday denied a newspaper report which said gas condensate converted into jet fuel and delivered by a company it co-owns with Russia's Novatek (NVTK.MM) might have supplied Russian army bases.
"No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian army," the company said in a statement.
The Le Monde newspaper report was based on energy market data. It said the fuel might have been used at a Russian army which non-governmental organisations have accused of striking civilian targets in Ukraine.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.
