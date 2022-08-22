TotalEnergies and ENI make major gas discovery off the shore of Cyprus

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Energy companies TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and ENI (ENI.MI) said they had made a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus.

Cronos-1 encountered several good quality carbonate reservoir intervals and confirmed overall net gas pay of more than 260 meters, said TotalEnergies in a statement.

"This successful exploration well at Cronos-1 is another illustration of the impact of our Exploration strategy which is focused on discovering resources with low technical cost and low carbon emissions, to contribute to energy security including to provide an additional sources of gas supply to Europe," said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration at TotalEnergies.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.