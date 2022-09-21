TotalEnergies expects to pay $30 billion in terms of taxes and production taxes worldwide this year

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

French "Spiderman", climber Alain Robert, climbs the TotalEnergies skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France September 17, 2022.

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) should pay about $30 billion in terms of taxes and production taxes worldwide, its chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a French parliament committee hearing.

He also said that refining margins are positive at the moment.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

