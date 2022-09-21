1 minute read
TotalEnergies expects to pay $30 billion in terms of taxes and production taxes worldwide this year
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) should pay about $30 billion in terms of taxes and production taxes worldwide, its chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a French parliament committee hearing.
He also said that refining margins are positive at the moment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.