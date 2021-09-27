Skip to main content

Energy

TotalEnergies expects rise in use of renewable energy in future

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021.

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Monday that it expected a big rise in renewable-based electricity, solar and wind forms of energy, partly due to a general increase in electrification in the industrial and business world.

TotalEnergies added it expected that oil in general would plateau before 2030, while natural gas would continue to play a role as a transition fuel.

Producers and traders had said at an industry conference on Monday that global oil demand was expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by early next year as the economy recovers, although spare refining capacity could weigh on the outlook. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

