Skip to main content

Energy

TotalEnergies says Feyzin refinery hit by fire, deliveries to continue

1 minute read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Feyzin refinery was hit by a fire overnight, but the fire has been rapidly brought under control and nobody has been hurt, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It added that certain units at the site near Lyon will have to adapt their activity but that the company will continue to ensure supply to its network of gas stations and to its customers.

A CGT union official had said earlier that refining activities at the site would be halted in the next 24 to 48 hours at following a major fire overnight.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide and Benjamin Mallet, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by GV de Clercq and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:46 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar

The world's top commodity trading houses are being told by brokers and exchanges to deposit hundreds of millions of dollars in extra funds to cover their exposure to soaring gas prices, seven sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Energy
EXCLUSIVE U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks -sources
Energy
Canada formally invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute
Energy
Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter
Energy
Major traders split on oil but see lower gas prices next year