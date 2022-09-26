TotalEnergies Feyzin refinery shut to at least mid-October -union

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) Feyzin oil refinery in southern France is likely to remain offline until mid-October at the earliest, a CGT union delegate said on Monday.

Feyzin was completely shut except for an alkylation unit on Sept. 16 after a leak at the fluid catalytic cracking unit and it is likely to remain closed for 4-6 weeks from that date, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

The outage means around 40% of France's refinery capacity is offline at a time where Europe is looking to ease its dependence on Russian refined products.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.

ExxonMobil's 235,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refinery and 240,000 bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery have been shut down since last week as a result of strike action.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.