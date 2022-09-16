TotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Friday it had signed a natural gas exploration and production sharing agreement with the Oman energy ministry.

The deal concerns an area called onshore Block 11, with a first exploration well to be drilled in 2023. TotalEnergies will hold a 22.5% interest in the block, OQ 10% and Shell, holding 67.5%, will be the operator.

"Today’s entry into the Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand," TotalEnergies said.

Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel

