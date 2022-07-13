TotalEnergies head Pouyanne: gas prices likely to remain high in near term

A TotalEnergies logo on a display next to a sculpture of installation artist Hubertus von der Goltz is seen at a fuel station in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Gas prices are likely to remain near their elevated levels as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a hearing of the French Senate.

"There is little chance of gas prices going down," said Pouyanne.

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday, while U.S. natural gas futures also advanced by about 3% to a near three-week high.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.