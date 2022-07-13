1 minute read
TotalEnergies head Pouyanne: gas prices likely to remain high in near term
PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Gas prices are likely to remain near their elevated levels as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a hearing of the French Senate.
"There is little chance of gas prices going down," said Pouyanne.
British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday, while U.S. natural gas futures also advanced by about 3% to a near three-week high.
