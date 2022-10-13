TotalEnergies invites unions for wages talks from 1800 GMT on Thursday















PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Thursday it was inviting unions for talks on wages from 1800 GMT.

Some of the firm's refineries and fuel depots have been affected by strikes for weeks, leading to fuel shortages in French gas stations. read more 8N31D1O1

A local union representative told Reuters earlier on Thursday that five workers on strike at TotalEnergies' storage depot in Dunkirk had been ordered back to work on Thursday.

"In view of the responsible behaviour of teams targeted by the back-to-work orders decided by the government to restore fuel flows from the Dunkirk depot, management invites all trade union representatives to collective wage negotiations this evening at 1800 GMT," the statement said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq











