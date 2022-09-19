TotalEnergies launches offshore gas project in Argentina

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Monday announced it had taken the final investment decision to kick off a natural gas project off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

The project, which includes setting up three wells and a pipeline, will produce 10 million cubic metres of natural gas per day and represents an investment of approximately $706 million, the company said.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5% interest, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

