Skip to main content

Energy

TotalEnergies looking into EV charging points in India -CEO

1 minute read

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is looking at investing in electric vehicle charging points in India as well as low-carbon hydrogen in India, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday.

Speaking online at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Pouyanne also said that a lack in investment in oil and gas will lead to more disruption and problems around the world.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:23 PM UTC

Analysis: From abandoned fields to salt caves, Gazprom's gas storage is almost full

Gazprom's domestic storage is almost full, giving the Russian state gas giant leeway to increase exports this winter, officials and industry experts say, potentially encouraging news for Europe as it toils under surging power prices.

Energy
U.S. crude, fuel stocks dip, tightening supply as demand remains strong -EIA
Energy
Baker Hughes profit misses estimates amid supply chain woes
Energy
Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ
Energy
Energy crisis is wake up call for more investment, forum hears