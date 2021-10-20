TotalEnergies looking into EV charging points in India -CEO

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is looking at investing in electric vehicle charging points in India as well as low-carbon hydrogen in India, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday.

Speaking online at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Pouyanne also said that a lack in investment in oil and gas will lead to more disruption and problems around the world.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans

