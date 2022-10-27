TotalEnergies made $9.9 billion of net profits in the third quarter but books new Russian impairment















PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) posted a sharp jump in its third quarter net profits compared to a year ago, as it joined other energy giants in its sector to have benefited from higher oil and gas prices, although it also booked a new Russia-related impairment.

TotalEnergies' third quarter adjusted net income stood at $9.863 billion. That compared to an adjusted net income of $4.769 billion for the 2021 third quarter, while that figure stood at $9.796 billion for the 2022 second quarter.

The company also announced a new impairment of $3.1 billion which it said was related to Russia.

Oil and gas prices have risen this year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In September, TotalEnergies said it would increase investments and ramp up production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it laid out its strategy for a possible future without Russia - while still stopping short of severing its Russian links.

TotalEnergies, which has faced strike action by some refinery workers in France, also announced on Thursday a one-off salary bonus to staff to reflect its bumper profits.

"In this favorable environment, taking into account income and production taxes of $26 billion worldwide, the company is implementing a balanced value-sharing policy with an exceptional one-month-salary bonus in 2022 to all its employees worldwide and, as announced on September 28, its shareholder return policy targeting 35-40% cash flow payout beginning in 2022," said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

