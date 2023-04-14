TotalEnergies offshore workers balloting on strike action, Unite says















April 14 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Friday that some 70 workers employed by TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms along with the Shetland Gas Plant were being balloted for strike action.

Unite last week announced that 1,350 offshore workers across five companies would take strike action from April 24 until April 26.

The ballot covering workers based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms had opened, while the ballot for the Shetland Gas Plant would open on April 19, with both closing on May 5, Unite said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely











