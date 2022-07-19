TotalEnergies pulls of gas exploration contracts off Crete

The logo of French energy group Total is seen on a gas station in Montreuil, France, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ATHENS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) have agreed to take over TotalEnergies' share in two contracts for gas and oil exploration off the island of Crete, Hellenic Petroleum said on Tuesday.

ExxonMobil will become the operator and will own 70% of the rights for looking for hydrocarbons off Crete. Hellenic will hold the rest, it said in a bourse filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.