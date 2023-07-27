TotalEnergies Q2 net income falls as LNG, refining profits slump

Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French oil company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) posted a drop in second-quarter net income on Thursday, reflecting lower natural gas prices and slimmer refining margins in Europe as energy markets calm.

Adjusted net income fell to $5 billion compared with $6.5 billion in the first quarter, and $9.8 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts had expected $5.4 billion in net income, according to a consensus established by Eikon Refinitiv.

Total confirmed some $2 billion in share buybacks for the third quarter as expected.

The company's average margin on oil refining more than halved to $42.7 per tonne compared to the first quarter, and was down more than two-thirds compared to the same time in 2022, when global refining profits surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said European refining was impacted by higher Chinese exports and a quicker-than-expected reorganisation of Russian exports following an embargo on oil and oil products imposed by the European Union.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.