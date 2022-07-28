TotalEnergies Q2 profits surge and company announces more share buybacks

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) posted a surge in second-quarter profits, joining others in its sector which have benefited from higher energy prices, and the company also announced more share buybacks for the third quarter.

TotalEnergies' net income nearly trebled from a year earlier to stand at $5.7 billion and the French company also raised its interim dividend by 5% from last year to 0.69 euros per share.

A rapid recovery in demand following the end of COVID pandemic lockdowns and a surge in energy prices, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have boosted profits for many of the world's top oil companies. read more

TotalEnergies, in a move similar to that of its peer Equinor (EQNR.OL) earlier this week, added its directors had authorized the company to continue share buybacks of up to $2 billion in the third quarter. read more

Exxon earlier this month had also said it could post its strongest quarter yet, with profit potentially surpassing $16 billion, almost twice its first-quarter earnings. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

