TotalEnergies to ramp up LNG production, pay special dividend















PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) plans to increase net investments and ramp up production of liquefied natural gas as Europe scrambles to find alternative energy supplies to Russia.

The group, which unlike rivals like BP and Shell has held on to several of its holdings in Russia, laid out in an investor presentation a series of business targets for the next five years that excluded its Russian interests.

"There is no future with Russia in this presentation," chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

It said it would grow sales of LNG by 3% a year through 2027 and increase LNG production by 40% from 2021 to 2030.

The group at the weekend announced a big investment in an LNG facility in Qatar as it seeks to diversify away from Russia.

The company also said it would maintain its $7 billion share buy-back program for 2022 and pay a special interim dividend of 1 euro per share in December of this year.

