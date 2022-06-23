TotalEnergies refinery strikes to go ahead, CGT union official says

The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarter skyscraper in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 23 (Reuters) - French trade union CGT plans to go ahead with a 24-hour strike at TotalEnergies’ French oil refineries on Friday after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne on Wednesday fell through, CGT union official Thierry Defresne told Reuters on Thursday.

The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at TotalEnergies’ five refineries in France.

