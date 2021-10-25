Skip to main content

TotalEnergies restarts Feyzin oil refinery in France -union

1 minute read

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has restarted its Feyzin oil refinery near Lyon following a shutdown in early October due to a fire, a local CGT union official said on Monday.

"The crude distillation unit (DA2) was restarted overnight on Saturday to Sunday," Alfonso Pedro told Reuters. "The restart process is ongoing and we expect production to be back at 80-90% by the beginning of next week."

The refinery has a capacity of 119,000 barrels per day and has been almost fully shut down since a fire at the start of October. read more

Only a steam cracker and a related aromatic unit have been operational since the fire at minimum flow.

A spokeswoman for TotalEnergies declined to comment.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mike Harrison

