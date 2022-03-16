1 minute read
Totalenergies says it withdraws from Myanmar, cedes businesses to Thai national energy company
PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday said PTTEP International, a subsidiary of the Thai national energy company PTT, would take over equity stakes in local units and resume some of its operations in Myanmar.
The French oil and gas giant in January announced its decision to withdraw from the Asian country.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
