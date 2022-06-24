TotalEnergies says it's prepared for strike at French refineries

A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has taken logistics measures to make sure its network of petrol stations and its clients will be sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend despite a strike hitting its French oil refineries on Friday, a spokesman said.

The CGT union, which wants an immediate increase in wages to compensate for rising inflation, has called for the 24-hour strike after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne fell through.

The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at three of TotalEnergies’ refineries and two depots. read more

The refineries set to be affected are the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin refinery and La Mede biorefinery. Fuel storage depots at La Mede and Flanders may also be impacted, the CGT had said

Details on the extent of Friday's walkout were not immediately available.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

