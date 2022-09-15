1 minute read
TotalEnergies sells 18% interest in Iraqi Sarsang oil field
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has completed the sale of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for $155 million, the French company said on Thursday.
The stake was sold to ShaMaran Petroleum (SNM.V), a company listed in Canada and Sweden.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
