TotalEnergies sells 18% interest in Iraqi Sarsang oil field

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has completed the sale of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for $155 million, the French company said on Thursday.

The stake was sold to ShaMaran Petroleum (SNM.V), a company listed in Canada and Sweden.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

