TotalEnergies set to explore in Lebanese waters, says energy minister

BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said that French gas giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will begin the process of exploring for gas in Lebanese waters as soon as a maritime border deal with Israel is concluded.

Fayyad made the comments after meeting a senior TotalEnergies delegation in Beirut.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by David Goodman











