TotalEnergies to spend 1 bln euros in next two years on energy efficiency

A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said it would spend 1 billion euros ($962.60 million) over the next two years to help businesses become more efficient in their use of energy at a time when Europe faces a serious energy crunch amid the war in Ukraine.

"This will free an important volume as we are ourselves large energy users," TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne told a gas industry conference.

($1 = 1.0389 euros)

