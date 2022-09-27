1 minute read
TotalEnergies to spend 1 bln euros in next two years on energy efficiency
PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said it would spend 1 billion euros ($962.60 million) over the next two years to help businesses become more efficient in their use of energy at a time when Europe faces a serious energy crunch amid the war in Ukraine.
"This will free an important volume as we are ourselves large energy users," TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne told a gas industry conference.
($1 = 1.0389 euros)
Reporting by Caroline Pailliez, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
