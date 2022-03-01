TotalEnergies: will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Reze, near Nantes, France, Janiuary 21, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia," it said.

Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

