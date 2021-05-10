Skip to main content

EnergyTotal's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery cuts gasoline output due to Colonial outage -sources

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Total SE (TOTF.PA) reduced gasoline production on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment.

Production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) was reduced by more than 25% of its 76,000 bpd capacity, the sources said.

Total has also idled a 75,000-bpd condensate splitter, which converts light crude oil to feedstocks for motor fuels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 6:24 PM UTCU.S. pump prices head for highest since 2014 as hacked fuel pipeline shut

U.S. gasoline prices at the pump jumped 6 cents in the latest week and could soon be headed for the highest level since 2014 due to the supply disruption caused by a cyber attack on the country's biggest fuel pipeline system.

EnergyColonial says it expects to ‘substantially’ restore operational service by end of week
EnergyPipeline hackers say their aim is cash, not chaos
EnergyTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown
EnergyTop US fuel pipeline down for 4th day as hackers issue statement